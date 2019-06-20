Sharp, LG to relocate factories to Indonesia

Japanese and Korean electronics companies Sharp Corp. and LG plan to relocate their factories from Thailand and Vietnam, respectively, to Indonesia as part of their investment consolidation plans in Southeast Asia.

Industry Minister Airlangga Hartanto said the relocations would further strengthen their operations in Indonesia, where they have built their respective production bases for a number of electronics products.

"We are monitoring the process. Discussions have been going on for quite some time," Airlangga said at a post-Idul Fitri gathering at his office in Jakarta last week.

LG's public relations officer was reluctant to elaborate on the company's relocation plan when contacted by The Jakarta Post, while Sharp's government relations officer said on Monday that the company's relocation was part of plans to strengthen its Indonesian operations. He refused to elaborate further.