This Shenzhen start-up wants to bring robotic arms to your home

Ever since the dawn of humankind, people have tried to use tools instead of their bare hands to make life easier.

This trend has evolved from using utensils to eat food, to the modern world where robots have either replaced or work alongside humans in the workplace.

In the 1960s, US entrepreneur George Devol invented Unimate, considered the first industrial robot. General Motors used the machine for die casting handling and spot welding.

Since then, industrial robotic arms, which can be as large as a standing person, have been applied to a broad swathe of heavy manufacturing work.