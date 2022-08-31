She's not like other VTubers – meet Apoki, a virtual K-pop idol and influencer

First, K-pop artists released songs entirely in English to extend their global reach, like BTS did with their 2020 single Dynamite. Now, VTubers, or virtual YouTubers, are jumping on the trend too.

After a string of Korean and Japanese singles, Apoki – a virtual K-pop idol and influencer who first appeared on YouTube in 2019 and now boasts 290,000 subscribers – has released her first English single.

The song, West Swing, features American rapper E-40, with the music video dropping on her YouTube channel on August 25. At the time of writing, it had more than 8.4 million views.

In partnership with her creator, start-up VV Entertainment, Apoki is signed with Sony Music Solutions, which had been eyeing the influencer for a number of years before putting pen to paper.

"Many so-called virtual influencers only move their upper bodies [on screen] and read prepared scripts while having some 'cute' appearances," says Haruko Kuroki of Sony Music Solutions' global strategic marketing division.

"But Apoki was different."

Kuroki adds that Apoki was already like a K-pop figure, had detailed graphics and performances, and had the potential to be successful in the international market.

Most virtual influencers are animated characters voiced by humans.

Their characteristics and abilities match those of the real-life influencer behind the animation, and they interact with their audience during a live-stream.

"They can exist in anywhere in the world, anytime," says Yuna I, also of Sony Music Solutions' global strategic marketing division, regarding the wide appeal of VTubers.

"They can live forever."

The virtual influencer market is growing rapidly.

According to the research and consulting firm Emergen Research, the global digital human avatar market was at US$10 billion (S$14 billion) in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$528 billion by 2030.

Kim Sang-kyun, a professor at Kyung Hee University in South Korea, says the rise of the virtual influencer is a reflection of a changing society.

People in Asia in particular feel better able to express themselves through an alter-ego represented by a virtual character.

West Swing features American rapper E-40 and dropped on YouTube on August 25.

PHOTO: VV Entertainment

"The character expresses the ego of the behind-the-character performer," says Sang-kyun, who goes on to reference Oscar Wilde's words: "Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth."

"In Asian societies, it is difficult to express [your inner self] as many people prioritise a society-centred ego," Sang-kyun adds.

"But, as you can see with VTubers first appearing in Japan and the pandemic speeding it up, [there is a] change in society where people can express more of themselves."

While he expects an increasing number of these virtual characters to become "communicators" in society, Sang-kyun warns that there should be laws introduced to regulate the rapidly growing market.

Right now, those who spread fake news on their platform go unpunished, for instance.

"The market will develop more hyperrealistic virtual characters and they will play a lot of roles in society, for example teachers," Sang-kyun explains.

"By law, the virtual character owns rights as an individual [if it is performed by a person].

"As more of those masked characters appear, it gets more difficult to track down a person who hides behind a mask and spreads false information.

"There should be discussions to create rules for that, or common ground to deal with [their] existence."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.