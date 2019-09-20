Shutter count: Fanboys, flippers and foreigners waiting in line for iPhone 11

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It’s iPhone day! As in previous years, long snaking lines formed outside the Apple Store along Orchard Road, filled with fanboys, flippers and foreigners alike. 

Whether you see it as a good thing or not, Apple knows that its devotees will be out in droves every new iPhone launch day no matter how high they price the gizmos. To be fair, this year’s iPhone 11 lineup sports dramatic changes to their camera system… even though it seems like the Cupertino giant is playing catch up with its Android rivals. 

But specs don’t matter anymore at this point in time because iPhones are status symbols through and through. Apple’s first official store in Southeast Asia saw several hundreds of keen-eyed customers amassing outside, with most of them having plopped themselves in line since last night (Sept 19). 

The horde remained seething even hours after the store opened its doors at 8am today. Take a gander at some choice pictures we took this morning, and check out the rest on our Facebook gallery

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital iphone Apple

TRENDING

3 years&#039; jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant&#039;s milk powder
3 years' jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant's milk powder
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Supper spots in central Singapore that&#039;s not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
Supper spots in central Singapore that's not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Najib: I wasn&#039;t in cahoots with Jho Low
Najib: I wasn't in cahoots with Jho Low
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES