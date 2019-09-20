Shutter count: Fanboys, flippers and foreigners waiting in line for iPhone 11

It’s iPhone day! As in previous years, long snaking lines formed outside the Apple Store along Orchard Road, filled with fanboys, flippers and foreigners alike.

Whether you see it as a good thing or not, Apple knows that its devotees will be out in droves every new iPhone launch day no matter how high they price the gizmos. To be fair, this year’s iPhone 11 lineup sports dramatic changes to their camera system… even though it seems like the Cupertino giant is playing catch up with its Android rivals.

But specs don’t matter anymore at this point in time because iPhones are status symbols through and through. Apple’s first official store in Southeast Asia saw several hundreds of keen-eyed customers amassing outside, with most of them having plopped themselves in line since last night (Sept 19).

The horde remained seething even hours after the store opened its doors at 8am today. Take a gander at some choice pictures we took this morning, and check out the rest on our Facebook gallery.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

