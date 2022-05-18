Silent Hill revival includes trifecta of horror with sequel, remake and episodic stories

With each passing day comes more speculation that Konami‘s long-dormant Silent Hill franchise is making a comeback. Now, it seems like more concrete details are coming from insiders who claim to know more about the projects.

This will purportedly include a remake of Silent Hill 2, an episodic series of smaller stories, and a full-blown mainline sequel.

The details regarding the remake are shaping up to be quite interesting. The game will supposedly feature reworked AI, animations, and puzzles, and will throw in a few new endings as well.

More importantly, it could be released as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation consoles. Sources suggest that Bloober Team, the folks behind The Medium, will be responsible for this.

However, the studio is not the only one Konami is hoping to work with for the future of the franchise. The revival will involve more games, and one of those will be a smaller project that will deliver smaller, episodic stories.

In addition, Konami is planning to release a new mainline game in the form of a sequel, which will likely be led by a Japanese studio.

All of these announcements would have been perfect for an E3-like announcement, but with the show cancelled for the year, it remains to be seen just when the news will be shared, that is, if it is accurate. In the meantime, all Silent Hill fans can do is wait and see.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.