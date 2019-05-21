Singapore city skyline makes an appearance in trailer for Westworld's third season

A sharp-eyed redditor managed to spot something rather familiar in the trailer for the third season of HBO sci-fi series Westworld: The iconic Singapore skyline.

Found and shared on reddit by u/cherenkov_blue, the bit that shows our CBD skyscrapers in the distance comes in at the 50-second mark of the teaser, forming a dramatic backdrop for a hovering device.

The redditor mentioned that the Maybank Tower stood out in the shot, which lead to sightings of other familiar structures like the HSBC Building and the UOB Plaza. Note, however, that the other buildings on the left side of the shot are not at all structures found in Singapore.

To put things in context, Westworld’s third outing will not be set in the highly-advanced immersive theme parks that make up the setting of the first two (brilliant but baffling) seasons. Instead, the third season will hone in on a new character played by Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul as he grimly hustles his way through a futuristic city setting.

For now, it’s unclear if a future version of downtown Singapore will come into play or if the VFX crew are just amalgamating sci-fi-looking landscapes together. It would make sense if the republic makes an appearance in Westworld though, considering how the series is about cold-blooded robots struggling to break free from their pre-determined loops and routines.