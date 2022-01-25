Singapore may be getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung may be bringing Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 models to more markets this year compared to previous launches.

According to tipster @dohyun854, markets in South East Asia including Singapore will be getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant while Exynos 2200-powered models will be coming to Europe, West Asia, Middle East Asia, and Africa. Below's the purported list of Galaxy S22 processors by region:

Europe: Exynos

North America: Snapdragon

South America: Snapdragon 4

East Asia: Snapdragon

South East Asia/Oceania: Snapdragon

West Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

Middle East Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

Africa: Exynos & Snapdragon

With the exception of the Galaxy S21 FE, consumers in Singapore have always been getting the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S flagship phones. While there are a group of supporters for Exynos chipsets, most consumers prefer Qualcomm's offering as it is seen as more power-efficient and superior.

However, the Exynos 2200 is a force to be reckoned with; it usses Xclipse GPU which is based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It has advanced features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable-rate shading, which greatly enhance its graphics performance.

Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy S22 lineup next month . Until then, take every rumour with a pinch of salt!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.