Singapore student events app Get in data breach; 30,000 users at risk

Bertrand Ong, a 26-year-old assistant brand manager, said he was more worried his credit card information might be disclosed.

"I have used the app a couple of times to buy tickets for social events, and I did not expect my personal information could be used by others," he said.

The company should have informed users of the breach, Ong added.

Get did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nandakishore said the data breach could have been averted had the company put in place "basic security measures".

"There are many solutions that offer API security … Basic audits need to be done on a regular basis to ensure both these parts are taken care of," he said.

Anwitaman Datta, an associate professor at Nanyang Technological University, warned that obtaining users' personal details was akin to hackers finding a "treasure trove".