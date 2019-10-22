Singapore will not rush into new tech for transport: Khaw Boon Wan

An intelligent transport system must also be a wise system, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday (Oct 21).

"As a transport minister, I look beyond the technology element. Politically, what matters is that we have a transport system that is fast, safe, reliable and, very importantly, affordable for all people," said Mr Khaw at the opening of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress in Suntec Singapore.

"It must contribute to their quality of life, and this is what matters to them most."

He was delivering his opening address to participants from over 80 countries in the first ITS congress hosted by Singapore.