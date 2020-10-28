Singaporean creators bring anime to Dungeons & Dragons

The mention of Dungeons & Dragons would typically evoke images of medieval Western fantasy, which is natural given how the tabletop roleplaying game has its roots in the USA.

But given the popularity of the game these days, it should come as no surprise that different permutations of the classic fantasy trope will have been made over the years.

How about an anime-themed D&D game, then? A team of Singaporeans have been hard at work on Codex Fantasia, an original modern fantasy RPG setting based on 5th Edition D&D as both fans of the game and Japanese anime, manga, and videogames.

The team hopes to develop the IP to span multiple media forms beyond the tabletop format.