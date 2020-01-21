Singaporean start-up's portable 'kidney' could give patients more freedom

Read also

Like the machine Lee uses, AWAK's device carries out peritoneal dialysis (PD), one of two main types of dialysis. PD involves a solution being injected into the abdominal cavity to absorb waste products and toxins before being removed. The other main type of dialysis, haemodialysis (HD), involves extracting the patient's blood, cleaning it and returning it to the body.

Despite its smaller size compared to regular PD machines, AWAK's device can be used for seven to 10 hours a day. It only holds 250 millimetres of fluid but the cartridge can clean the toxin-laden fluid after it is extracted from the patient's body and push it back repeatedly, processing about two litres of the solution each hour.

Although the company said it has not studied the efficiency of this system compared to conventional PD devices yet, the one Lee uses processes half a litre of solution per hour and has to hold a larger amount of fluid as it cannot be reused.

There is a large potential market for AWAK's product: about 2.6 million people worldwide underwent dialysis in 2010, and the population is projected to double by 2030, according to a 2015 Lancet study.