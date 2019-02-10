Singapore's fake news law takes effect as critics sound alarm

Singapore's new law to combat "fake news" came into effect Oct 2 despite criticism from tech giants and activists, who labelled the tough rules a "chilling" attempt to stifle dissent.

The law gives government ministers powers to order social media sites to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false, and in extreme cases get them taken down.

Facebook, Twitter and Google - who have their Asian headquarters in Singapore - were given temporary exemptions from a handful of provisions in the act to give them time to adapt.

If an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore's interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to S$1 million, while individuals could face jail terms of up to 10 years.