Singapore's Garena announces Major Series 2019, its first esports tournament

Singapore-based game developer Garena has announced its first esports tournament, dubbed Major Series 2019, in which gamers are challenged to play Garena's latest game, Call of Duty Mobile.

The tournament is a response to huge interest from the country's gamers, as seen in the 2,500 gamers who registered online to compete in Warfare, an online tournament for the game, on Oct. 26.

"The responses for this game have been consistently positive since the day it was first launched at Oct. 1," game producer Edmundo Swidoyono told a press conference on Monday.

Online registration was open from Oct. 4 to 7, with further information available on the official website.

The top four teams of two phases of qualifiers will meet in the final round of the 110 million rupiah (S$970) tournament on Dec. 14.

Esports as a rising industry has gained the support of big names in online gaming and the telecommunications industry.

Like other athletes, esports athletes undergo physical training so that they can perform their best during tournaments.