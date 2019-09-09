Singapore's not-so-secret formula to becoming a regional tech hub

Read also

One example of this is Singapore's national AI programme, aptly named AI Singapore. Set up within the National University of Singapore, the aim was to bring private companies and research-based institutions together to help build an AI ecosystem.

AI Singapore approached this originally with a programme called "100 Experiments", aimed at solving problems with AI in different industries. But Laurence Liew, director of AI Singapore, noticed one big problem: there simply was not enough local talent in Singapore for something like AI.

"To execute 100 experiments, I needed not just researchers but also engineers," said Liew. "We tried to hire and we couldn't really hire ... we had a small team, but we got a lot of [foreign applications] and it was not sustainable because we needed more [local talent]."

From there, the AI Apprenticeship programme was born. Following two months of coursework in AI, qualified apprentices are then able to work for seven months on a project that allows them to put their skills to good use in the real world.

Universities have also played a role in helping to nurture future entrepreneurs - the NUS Overseas Colleges (NOC) programme, for example, immerses university students in start-up hubs around the world with the hope of cultivating a mindset of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Since the programme's inception in 2001, alumni have gone on to start well-known Singapore-based start-ups such as Carousell, Shopback, PatSnap and Zopim. A recent survey also found that a third of NOC alumni have attempted to start their own companies.

There is also a deep pool of private capital willing to back start-ups. Early venture capital funds were attracted to Singapore thanks to the government's matching and co-financing schemes, and that pool of capital is now also well-placed to invest in the multibillion-dollar Southeast Asia market.

"The Singapore government directs its plans at achieving a particular outcome, and once that outcome has been achieved with the help of the private sector, they look at the next new area to invest in," said Vishal Harnal, a Singapore-based general partner at 500 Startups, a venture fund specialising in seed investments.

"It's getting the iron triangle of government, private capital and corporates to come to Singapore and invest, and with the Singapore government, interactions [with industry players and investors] are never just lip service," he said. "The ability and the onus for the government to listen and act is very strong, innovation is a priority for the country."

The Singapore government also takes intellectual property initiatives seriously, launching several to ensure that innovation flows are protected in and out of the region, making it an attractive place for companies to do R&D, according to Tan Yinglan, founding managing partner at venture capital firm Insignia Ventures in Singapore.

"Singapore has taken a proactive stance to support innovation and demonstrated to the region the benefits of government support when it comes to that," said Tan. "With Singapore leading the rest of Southeast Asia, it was an obvious choice to set up Insignia here and explore how innovation has developed in other regions."

Ultimately, Singapore hopes for a virtuous circle whereby a successful culture of innovation results in the proliferation of more technology companies, as talent "flows" between both large and small technology firms, according to Kiren Kumar, assistant managing director at Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB).