Singapore's Ryde to launch carpooling service in Malaysia in November

A new not-for-profit carpooling company, Ryde, is planning to roll out its service on Malaysian roads starting Nov 1.

Its founder and chief executive officer Terence Zou says unlike e-hailing service or taxis, the RydePool service aims to encourage carpooling as a communal and eco-friendly activity, rather than as a profession.

"Payments to the driver are to defray their costs. The sum is actually below the trip cost, unlike a taxi which is above the cost of the trip," he said.

Rather than a fixed fare, the app will recommend an amount that will help cover the driver's costs for the trip, taking into account the distance travelled, petrol, toll and car depreciation cost.