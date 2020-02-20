Sleeping man, farmers ride wave of live-streaming popularity in China

Live-streaming, already a booming industry in China, is experiencing a new wave of popularity with many cities locked down and millions staying home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus which has killed more than 2,000 in the country as of Wednesday.

While the outbreak has hit China's economy overall, a strong move from offline to online activity from those confined to their homes has boosted the fortunes of some tech companies, including those with live-streaming platforms.

Short video platforms with live-streaming features saw a sharp increase in user activity in the first few months of the year, according to a QuestMobile report this week.

Over the recent Lunar New Year period, users on Douyin - the mainland Chinese version of TikTok - spent an average of 99 minutes on the app each day, compared to 67 minutes during the festive season last year.

Kuaishou, its closest competitor, also saw a rise in average daily usage time from 44 minutes to 71 minutes during the same period, the report said.

With the increase in viewer traffic, one Douyin user literally made money in his sleep.

The amateur actor, who goes by the username Yuansan, first live-streamed himself sleeping on February 9, saying he wanted to verify whether he snores.

He woke up to find that his stream had attracted hundreds of thousands of views and about 800,000 new followers for his channel.

Viewers have reportedly given him virtual gifts worth up to 76,800 yuan (S$15,000) as tips.

Douyin user Yuansan streamed himself sleeping, attracting millions of views.

PHOTO: Douyin

A repeat performance attracted more than 18 million viewers, baffling even Yuansan: "I was bored so I decided to live-stream myself sleeping, but I didn't think that [internet users] would be even more bored than I was," he said in a follow-up video.

"Everyone in the live-streaming room is pushing me to sleep, but it's 5 o'clock in the afternoon!"

Traditional farmers in China, struggling to sell their produce through physical markets due to the outbreak, are also increasingly turning to live-streaming platforms to clear stocks.