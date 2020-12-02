Social media backlash as official asks tech giants to do more on coronavirus

A Chinese official has called for Chinese tech giants including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group to develop apps to help control the rapid spread of infection within communities, as China continues to fight against the deadly new coronavirus.

"Here I implore the major internet companies, such as Tencent and Alibaba, to develop public community apps for community workers," Chen Yueliang, an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said in a press conference on Monday, as he introduced measures to restrict and record the movement of residents within communities.

"Charitable software is more useful than a 1 billion yuan (S$200 million) donation," Chen said.

The comments drew a swift response from both Tencent and Alibaba, who said they were "ready" with tools dedicated to community epidemic control.

The official's comments also drew a mixed reaction on Chinese social media. It became a trending topic on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, seen over 18 million times with 25,000 discussions.

While some netizens said the comments provided a good opportunity for tech companies to look into the community services space, many more criticised officials for steering clear of their own responsibility.

"This is classic [moral] coercion, switching their responsibility to private companies," said one of the most upvoted comments written by a Weibo user.

Others said private companies had already been very generous.

"It's not a company's duty to donate money and resources. What's the use of you [officials] if the civilians need to do everything the government is supposed to do?", a user named "Zhanzhongchunqiu" said.

The coronavirus, which has now killed more people in China than the 2003 SARS outbreak, has forced the authorities to put cities under lockdown or quarantine.

Beijing and Shanghai on Monday included stricter controls on the movement of residents and vehicles and compulsory mask wearing to control possible community transmission of the virus, following measures in megacities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen.