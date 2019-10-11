Social media channel used for doxxing police shuts down after court order

Telegram began blocking updates to the instant messaging app on Thursday.
PHOTO: Reuters
Chris Lau
Alvin Lum
South China Morning Post

A social media channel widely used by Hong Kong protesters to share personal details of police officers and their families has been closed down - two weeks after a court order came into effect to deter doxxing attacks.

The channel, named "dad finds boy" on the instant messaging app Telegram, began blocking updates from Thursday. The move was confirmed at a court hearing on Friday by lawyers representing the police and the city's justice secretary.

Before its closure, the channel had more than 200,000 followers who had posted more than 4,200 pictures and videos of police officers and their families.

In one of the most recent cases of doxxing police, details were leaked of an officer's wedding in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday, with calls for people to crash the party. Student Chow Tsz-lok, believed to have been caught up in a dispersal operation that night, fell one floor in a car park and suffered a severe brain injury, from which he later died.

Other websites later carried calls to target the newlywed officer, with a small number of users calling for revenge and saying they would shout "blood for blood" in his neighbourhood.

Hundreds of doxxing cases – targeting police and protesters – have been reported sine the political crisis erupted in mid-June. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Whistle-blowers in the now-defunct Telegram channel would input a victim's information onto a template that included details such as name, identification card number and family members' contacts.

On Friday, an announcement read: "This channel can't be displayed because it has violated Telegram's terms of service."

It did not specify the terms that had been breached, although Telegram specifies channels should not be used to promote violence.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the case, and the police did not immediately respond to the Post's request for comments.

Doxxing attacks - which involve the malicious dissemination of private details, often leading to further harassment - have become commonplace during the anti-government protests, initially sparked by opposition to an extradition bill that would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to mainland China, among other jurisdictions.

Both sides of Hong Kong's increasingly divided society have found themselves targeted.

Two weeks ago, police and the justice secretary filed and were granted an injunction order by the High Court to bar anyone from sharing the personal details of police officers and their families without their permission.

It was understood that police had contacted Telegram and notified it of the court order.

Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong Kai-yi had earlier said he had received about 2,370 complaints about doxxing, 694 of them from police, since the mass protests began on June 9.

Riot police on November 2 at Park Lane Shopper's Boulevard on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

On Friday, the High Court walked back from the blanket order and granted journalists an exemption as long as they were engaged in their professional stories.

During the hearing, barrister Jonathan Chang, for the police and justice secretary, informed the court that the channel "dad finds boy" had been closed.

Mr Justice Russell Coleman, who presided over the hearing, noted that doxxing attacks were not only on police officers but also their family members, including young children, with content he described as "disturbing".

He described a chilling effect if people were too intimidated to air their views, which could lead to the disintegration of society.

On the Reddit-like online forum LIHKG, also popular among protesters, users said they needed to save "dad finds boy". One called for others to write to Telegram to appeal to the provider to restore the group.

Despite the closure on Thursday, some information previously posted could still be accessed by users, depending on their devices, the Post has learned. Some of the data was also backed up on a different website.

Barrister Ronny Tong Ka-wah, who is also a member of the Executive Council, the city's top advisory body, said earlier that the administrator could be held liable for contempt of court if the order was breached, not just the users.

But law scholar Eric Cheung Tat-ming, from the University of Hong Kong, said it would be difficult to ask companies not based in Hong Kong to comply with a court order unless the company had an operational office here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Social media telegram

TRENDING

Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend
Hong Huifang&#039;s daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it&#039;s not what you think)
Hong Huifang's daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it's not what you think)
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
Scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws see victims lose $247,000, police investigating
Scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws see victims lose $247,000, police investigating
Rumour has it: Japanese goddess Kyoko Fukada signs pre-nup on adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Japanese goddess Kyoko Fukada signs pre-nup on adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
Expat fired from job for racist comments ordered to leave China
Expat fired from job for racist comments ordered to leave China
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KFC to sell chicken skin snack in SG, free Grab vouchers for working mums &amp; other deals this week
KFC to sell chicken skin snack in SG, free Grab vouchers for working mums & other deals this week
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

Home Works

Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'

SERVICES