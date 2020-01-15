Sony to skip E3 again

The last time Sony as at E3 was back in 2018. The annual Expo held in Los Angeles, United States every June is one of the biggest events for video gaming; attended by industry giants like Microsoft, Nintendo and Sega.
PHOTO: AFP
Lau Hui Qi
The Star/Asia News Network

Sony Interactive Entertainment is snubbing the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2020 (E3) for the second year in a row.

The Verge quoted a Sony spokesperson that Sony would continue participating in "hundreds of consumer events across the globe", just not the coming E3.

"We have great respect for the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) as an organisation, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year," said the spokesperson.

However, it did see a small dip in attendees last year, falling to 66,100 - down from 69,200 people in 2018.

ESA later issued a statement that E3 2020 will be an "exciting, high-energy show" with new partners and exhibitors relevant to new and veteran attendees.

"Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide," it said, in defence of the long running expo.

Sony did make a splash at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 on Jan 6, revealing a new logo for the PlayStation 5.

The next generation console will feature upgrades including better graphics through ray tracing acceleration, 3D audio sound, haptic force feedback and adaptive triggers, internal storage on an ultra-high speed solid state drive and an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

The console is expected to be released in the US by the end of 2020.

