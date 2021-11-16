Sony Xperia 5 III is finally available for pre-orders in Singapore

The flagship-tier Sony Xperia 5 III that was announced in April is finally available in Singapore, more than six months after.

Sony Xperia 5 III is now available at $1,499 for pre-orders (while stocks last) until Nov 28, 2021.

It starts shipping out from Dec 22, 2021 onwards - eight months after it was announced, although technically still "Early Summer 2021" depending on which side of the Earth's hemisphere you're standing on (editorial note: Flat Earthers, please do not send hate mail).

According to its pre-order page, the phone comes with a host of attractive bonuses, like its pair of Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for sports, a Wireless Fast-Charge Powerbank (model not specified), and a compatible phone case.

To recap, the Sony Xperia 5 III is the non-4K resolution version of its premium flagship alternative.

It has nearly everything else offered on the Xperia 1 III, like the same 5G support 4,500mAh battery capacity, key photography features, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

In case you're wondering, the Sony Xperia 1 III's pre-order page was live much earlier than the Xperia 5 III - which went out in July.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.