A space for your limited edited toys with Terravault's smart display cabinet

Living the geek life is not always a walk in the park. We’re having to constantly ponder whether it’s worth getting our hands on that limited-edition figurine or statue that just launched, from worrying if we can afford it, to where can we put it and more importantly, where do we put the damn box?

It’s an internal conflict that many enthusiasts share and just like many geeks, the dilemma is usually resolved by flashing out that credit card, and impatiently wait for the arrival of the collectible at the front of your doorstep, everything else be damned.

And just like that, you realise that your entire storage space is filled with the likes of Hasbro’s Transformers Collection, Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, and 1:1 scale helmets from The Mandalorian and Mass Effect Legendary Cache. With more items on the way (because we all know it’s never going to stop), your display shelf simply can’t accommodate any more collectibles.

That’s wherethe Terravault display system comes in. Singapore-based company Sgtoydisplay has been manufacturing and delivering cabinets for collectors to store their prized possessions with ease, and the Terravault is a culmination of recognising what collectors want, in three distinct set-ups.

Each Terravault display is a fixed size of 200 (height) x 100 (width) x 40 (deep) cm, and comes with Wi-Fi app control, and support for Alexa and Google Home voice controls. The difference is with the way each of the three models vary in terms of light fixtures found inside, that impacts the aesthetics of the glass displays.

The base Sentinel II (US$1,599 / S$2,148) offers 4 RGBW LED strips, while the Sentinel VIII (US$1,599) uses eight spotlights. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Sentinel X (US$2,399) offers the same shelf space, but comes with two RGB panel lights.

With internal power tracks running along the cabinet made from architectural-grade aluminum, the Terravault ensures that your precious toys are well protected, encased in a premium exhibition space.

So which lighting should you choose? The LED lights are the base standard, and offer more of a backlight, which the spotlights casts a nice sheen across the display shelves.

The panel lights come on the top and third level, which kinda leaves the second and fourth level on a tad darker side, especially if you have larger statues on the first and third levels.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

But whichever lighting option selected, chosen, all of them are fully customisable through a smartphone app, which means you can easily configure the light settings with great ease, be it showcasing them all in RGB glory, or in simple lighting.

What’s unique about the Terravault cabinet are its hidden electrical tracks. By adding smaller LED spotlights (sold as separate add-on accessories) to the sides by twisting them into place at the side tracks, you’ll be giving that extra added love to your displays.

The sheer amount of customisation is likely to appease users greatly, as should be the case (hah) for a unique display cabinet like this. The display in this review is the Sentinel II, with four additional spotlights, powered by two USB hubs.

Why the need for USB hubs? If you’re a Lego collector and have added lighting kits to your sets, or even a D.I.Y. Arc Reactor, you can now plug them directly into the hubs and use Alexa or Google Home to turn the cabinet or lighting kits on, which is a great way to impress house guests.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

As for the cabinet itself, the shelves hold up really well thanks to its strong aluminium base and can be shifted to different heights in accordance with one’s preferences. The outer glass provides solid protection, which is a big deal when it comes to storing our beloved items. Moreover, with the rubber lining on the side and the minimal gaps found on the cabinet, it is relatively dust-proof, which is another plus point in our books.

Wi-Fi controller connected to the power track.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Cable-wise, their presence can be kept to a minimum however , but only if you know how to position because there is a quirk – while the Terravault comes in jet black, but the cables are all white, which means they do stick out prominently if not managed properly.

USB Hub connected to the power track.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

That aside, the Terravault also comes with a USB Hub that enables collectors to plug in additional lighting as well as USB-powered toys and items, which is a great way to show off those limited editions, exclusive pieces that we’ve worked so hard to get.

If you are interested in getting the Terravault for yourself, do note that if you’re living outside of Singapore, the cabinet will be shipped in a flat-pack system, so you’ll have to configure it yourself.

There’s no need to fret, however, for the delivery does come with an instruction manual in tow. As for those who are residing in Singapore: you’ll be able to request for the Terravault team to help install it.

The Terravault is indeed a solid choice for displaying your favourite toys and collectibles, not just in terms of functionality, but in terms of aesthetics as well – something which our in-depth video review above will have an abundance of.

Review score

Summary

The Terravault is indeed a solid choice to make especially for collectors. Other than the complicated wirings, it is a great investment to have.

Overall

8.8/10

Aesthetics - 8/10

Build Quality - 9.5/10

Value - 8/10

Satisfaction - 9.5/10

This article was first published in Geek Culture.