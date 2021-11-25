Specs of OnePlus 10 Pro revealed, global launch rumoured to be in Q1

Possible specs and launch timeframe of OnePlus' next flagship phones have been revealed by tipster @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Other specs include 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity options, IP68 rating, a rear triple-lens system (48MP + 40MP + 8MP) and a 32MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be announced in China by late January or early February 2022. A global launch is said to be planned by April.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.