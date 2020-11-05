Spotify could soon stream directly to Apple Watches

Ah, the wait could soon be over for Spotify subscribers who want to stream their music directly to their Apple Watches.

After some users reported that they could stream music directly to the Apple Watches, Spotify has confirmed that it is working on enabling this feature to all users.

Spotify said: "We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform. After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch."

This means Spotify subscribers could soon stream music directly to their Apple Watch over Wi-Fi or cellular without using their phones as an intermediary.

However, support for offline listening, where music is stored directly on the watch, is still not possible.

Spotify hasn't officially announced this new feature but said to various outlets that a global rollout is in the works.

No specific timeframe has been given.

According to Spotify, to be able to enjoy this feature, you'll need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later running watchOS 6.0+ (recommended 7.1+) and a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

You'll also need to be running the latest version of Spotify on your iPhone.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.