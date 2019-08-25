Spotify Premium tester now free for three months

Those looking to test the water with Spotify will have more time to think about committing to a subscription after the streaming service extended its free trial period to three months.

Originally a one-month offer, the three-month period is immediately available globally, and in Malaysia covers both solo Premium accounts and Family accounts.

The Solo plan otherwise costs RM14.90 (S$4.90) a month for one user, while the Family plan costs RM22.40 (S$7.40) a month and can be shared among up to five users.

Spotify recently announced that it will be upgrading Family plans with two new features: Family Mix, an automatically updating playlist shared by the whole family and Parental Controls that allow users to disable songs and podcasts with explicit content.

Users with a Premium account get perks including being able to download music for offline listening, no advertising interruptions, access to all 50 million tracks on Spotify's catalogue and unlimited skips to fast forward to the next song.

"We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we're giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium's seamless listening experience and on-demand access for free," said Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norstrom, in a press release.