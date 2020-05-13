Spotify's Group Session feature lets friends DJ a playlist together in real time

Don’t like your host’s taste in music or want to share a tune at a house party?

Spotify’s new Premium feature democratises playlists, letting multiple users curate in real time.

The Group Sessions feature generates a Spotify Code which, when scanned by other Premium users, allows them to edit a playlist by adding, removing or skipping and shuffling songs.

The feature is located in the Connect to a Device menu, which displays the Group Sessions code and has a Scan to Join button for scanning other users’ code.

The shared playlist will play out of the original user’s device, meaning users have to be in one location to listen – ideal for a house party.

In Spotify’s support page, it explains the queue updates in all participating users’ devices.

Users can leave a group session by tapping the same-named Leave Session button, while the device owner can end the session by tapping the End Session button.

The Verge reported that Spotify was not placing a cap on how many users can join in a session, though the group session does end after an hour of inactivity.

A spokesperson said the feature, which is still in beta, would “continue to evolve the experience over time, based on user feedback”.

Group Sessions is only available to Premium users, and is still being rolled out progressively.