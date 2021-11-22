Spotify's Lyrics feature is now available to all free and premium users

More than a year after launching Lyrics in 26 countries, Spotify today announced that the feature is now available to all free and premium users globally.

Users can enjoy real-time lyrics across iOS and Android devices, desktops, selected gaming consoles (e.g. PlayStation 4 and 5, XBox One) and TV.

Spotify says there is a social sharing element where users can share lyrics to social media and encourage friends to sing along.

ALSO READ: Spotify admits battery drain issues on iOS 14.8 and iOS 15, says fix is coming soon

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.