Stadiums in Japan install high-tech seats to appeal to spectators

Seats manufactured by Minoru Kasei Co. and installed in such venues as International Stadium Yokohama are displayed in Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
The Japan News/Asia News Network

A growing number of professional baseball and football stadiums are installing seating that draws on technology used in automobile seats, allowing spectators to sit in comfort for long periods.

These seats have been introduced at some of the Rugby World Cup Japan venues scheduled in autumn, as well as locations to be used for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Manufacturers are hoping the events will provide more sales opportunities.

A total of 426 "terrace seats" were installed around the infield at Mazda Zoom-Zoom Stadium, the home ballpark of the Hiroshima Carp. The seats are designed to have a similar elasticity to human muscle, distributing a person's weight to reduce fatigue and discomfort.

To create baseball stadium seating, Delta Kogyo Co., based in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, applied technology it developed to make automobile seats for companies such as Mazda Motor Corp.

Tickets for these seats are slightly more expensive than normal ones. "The range of customers who come to the ballpark, and how people enjoy the games, is diversifying recently. We want to be able to meet all kinds of needs," said the team staff member in charge.

Seventy-nine seats, made by German manufacturer Recaro, have been installed at the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' Yahuoku! Dome.

The seats have headrests and a shape that makes it feel like the entire body is being embraced. Recaro seats are used in luxury cars such as those made by Porsche AG and Audi AG.

"They'll raise the value of the stadium's brand," a team spokesperson said.

Basketball's Seahorses Mikawa, of the B.League, installed modified sports car seats in February. Football stadiums, track-and-field venues, and others are also increasingly installing this kind of seating.

Seats at sports venues are generally made of hard plastic, which many people find uncomfortable to sit on for long periods.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games and other international events on the horizon, a movement is spreading to provide spectators with comfortable seating so they can watch competitions stress-free.

For manufacturers, this is a chance to expand their sales routes.

Hanazono Rugby Stadium, a Rugby World Cup venue in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, has replaced all of its about 24,000 seats. Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, which is scheduled to host baseball games and other events during the Tokyo Olympics, is planning to upgrade and increase its seating before the Games. Minoru Kasei Co., an automobile parts maker based in Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture, is providing seats that incorporate technology used to make child car seats.

"Subcontracted manufacturers of parts normally don't see their names out in front. This is a good opportunity to show off our company's technological strengths," said president Takahisa Ikumoto.

More about

Japan Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Father&#039;s Day 2019: Here&#039;s how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Father's Day 2019: Here's how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Girls&#039; Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns

SERVICES