Stadiums in Japan install high-tech seats to appeal to spectators

Seats manufactured by Minoru Kasei Co. and installed in such venues as International Stadium Yokohama are displayed in Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture.

A growing number of professional baseball and football stadiums are installing seating that draws on technology used in automobile seats, allowing spectators to sit in comfort for long periods.

These seats have been introduced at some of the Rugby World Cup Japan venues scheduled in autumn, as well as locations to be used for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Manufacturers are hoping the events will provide more sales opportunities.

A total of 426 "terrace seats" were installed around the infield at Mazda Zoom-Zoom Stadium, the home ballpark of the Hiroshima Carp. The seats are designed to have a similar elasticity to human muscle, distributing a person's weight to reduce fatigue and discomfort.

To create baseball stadium seating, Delta Kogyo Co., based in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, applied technology it developed to make automobile seats for companies such as Mazda Motor Corp.

Tickets for these seats are slightly more expensive than normal ones. "The range of customers who come to the ballpark, and how people enjoy the games, is diversifying recently. We want to be able to meet all kinds of needs," said the team staff member in charge.