StarHub is the only Singaporean telco offering Google’s new Pixel 4 phone

If you want to get Google’s new Pixel 4 phone under contract here, there’s only one telco that’s offering it — StarHub.

Singtel’s not selling ‘em. M1’s not stocking the devices. Heck, even Circles.Life ain’t listing Google’s latest and greatest.

It’s unfortunate that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL aren’t getting the wide release they deserve, because they really are solid smartphones, judging from our first hands-on impressions. The computational photography tech within makes its camera system the best in class; the screens are beautiful and buttery smooth, and the Motion Sense feature is uh… interesting.

But it’s good news for StarHub, because the people who know just how good the Pixel series is will only be flocking to the telco for mobile plans featuring the models — at $0 upfront cost too.