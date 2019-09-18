The state of Dota 2 as an esport, and where we go from here

Back in August, esport's largest tournament in terms of the prize pool concluded. The International (TI) is an annual tournament for the Dota 2 scene that can be best described as a "celebration of Dota 2".

An event that brings together the entire community of fans, content creators and professional players, the tournament occurred over the course of 10 days, from Aug 15 to 25, with the main event playoffs taking place in the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

The winner of TI is to earn an astounding US$15 million (S$20.6 million) out of the $34 million prize pool, which is split between five players.