Stories of pets abandoned during floods break internet users' hearts

PHOTO: Instagram/galaindiga
Gisela Swaragita
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Massive floods that struck Jakarta and its peripheral areas have not only affected humans: Stories of pets left in chains or cages by their vacationing owners have broken internet users' hearts.

Footage of the dramatic rescue of a chained dog from a heavy stream in Cinere, Bogor, West Java, was circulating online on Wednesday evening.

The post was taken from an Instagram story posted by a user with the handle @galaindiga and resposted on Twitter by Twitter user @nihaqus.

It shows a dog desperately trying to break free from his chain amid a heavy stream and rising floodwaters. 

The Instagram user wrote that he had seen the flood approach his house in Cinere on Wednesday morning from Bogor and that it was something he had never witnessed in the past 18 years.

"From afar I saw my neighbour's house tried hard to [withstand] the heavy current. And I just realised that the dog was chained to the house's fence. Sadly, the dog's owner was not at home. The only ones seeing this incident were me and the RW head," he wrote in the caption, with reference to the community unit head.

He added that he had been afraid to rescue the dog as the current was so strong and he saw heavy objects such as cars and iron gates drift away with the stream.

"And also, I did not know how to handle the dog in this kind of situation," he said.

Finally he contacted local firefighters who came to cut the dog's chain with an axe. The dog was saved at last.

"Pak RW tried to shelter the dog, which was traumatized. Some locals came to feed it," @galaindiga said.

Many residents have gone out of town for the year-end holiday that also coincided with a school break.

A story with a less fortunate dog was reported from Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta.

Twitter user @reammapu shared her mother's Facebook post that tells the story of a rescue efforts for five dogs owned by their next door neighbour.

"The beginning of 2020 started with a rescue mission for five dogs owned by my neighbours, who were on their New Year's vacation. Since last night, their dogs were very noisy. I thought they were afraid of the thunderstorm. At around five in the morning I peeped into the house, and it turned out a dog had died and was floating," Rena said in the post.

Rena, her son and other neighbours then broke into the house and evacuated the remaining four dogs, who were cold and shivering.

"Fortunately, the four other dogs could be rescued and immediately sheltered at another neighbour's house that is not flooded," Rena said.

An update of the Twitter post said the dog's owner was a new resident unaware that the area was prone to flooding.

Rena later provided another update to inform readers that the remaining dogs were alright as the owners had returned on Wednesday. She added that the dead dog had been older and weaker than the other four.

Animal rights community Garda Satwa Foundation also took to Instagram, advising pet owners not to cage or chain pets when they leave the house.

"Pet owners whose houses are flooded, if it is not possible to take your pets with you [during evacuation], just make sure they are left unchained and not in a cage, whatever kind of pet you have [birds, chicken, dogs, cats], except for fish. At least if there is no one to help them, they can help themselves," the post read.

More about
Digital Social media INDONESIA Floods

TRENDING

Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Elaborate ploy: Man jailed for blackmailing his ex&#039;s boyfriend over sex video
Elaborate ploy: Man jailed for blackmailing his ex's boyfriend over sex video
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Taiwan&#039;s top military chief killed in chopper crash
Taiwan's top military chief killed in chopper crash
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Former Thai PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year&#039;s Eve
Former Thai PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year's Eve
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES