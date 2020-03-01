Stories of pets abandoned during floods break internet users' hearts

Massive floods that struck Jakarta and its peripheral areas have not only affected humans: Stories of pets left in chains or cages by their vacationing owners have broken internet users' hearts.

Footage of the dramatic rescue of a chained dog from a heavy stream in Cinere, Bogor, West Java, was circulating online on Wednesday evening.

The post was taken from an Instagram story posted by a user with the handle @galaindiga and resposted on Twitter by Twitter user @nihaqus.

It shows a dog desperately trying to break free from his chain amid a heavy stream and rising floodwaters.

The Instagram user wrote that he had seen the flood approach his house in Cinere on Wednesday morning from Bogor and that it was something he had never witnessed in the past 18 years.

"From afar I saw my neighbour's house tried hard to [withstand] the heavy current. And I just realised that the dog was chained to the house's fence. Sadly, the dog's owner was not at home. The only ones seeing this incident were me and the RW head," he wrote in the caption, with reference to the community unit head.

He added that he had been afraid to rescue the dog as the current was so strong and he saw heavy objects such as cars and iron gates drift away with the stream.

"And also, I did not know how to handle the dog in this kind of situation," he said.

Finally he contacted local firefighters who came to cut the dog's chain with an axe. The dog was saved at last.

"Pak RW tried to shelter the dog, which was traumatized. Some locals came to feed it," @galaindiga said.