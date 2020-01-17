Student in India dies after accidentally shooting self while posing with gun for TikTok video

The victim accidentally shot himself while posing with a gun for a TikTok video.
PHOTO: AFP
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

An 18-year-old student in India has died after he accidentally shot himself while posing with a loaded gun for a TikTok video.

Telangana Today reported that the victim, identified as Keshav Kumar, was shooting a TikTok video where he pretended to be a soldier with a gun as a weapon. Somehow, the gun went off and Keshav was shot on the right side of his head. Doctors declared him dead at a hospital in Bareilly.

Keshav, who is from the Mudia Bhikampur village in Hafizganj, is the son of an army man. The report stated that Keshav returned from school and asked his mom to allow him to use the gun for his TikTok video.

According to Hindustan Times, Keshav's mother Savitri Devi initially did not want to let him use the gun.

"I refused at first but when he insisted and kept pestering me, I relented and gave him the gun," she said to Hindustan Times.

Savitri reportedly heard a gunshot when she was in the kitchen: "I ran and opened the door and found my son lying on the floor in a pool of blood."

Police has revealed that the gun belonged to Savitri, who told them she didn't know the gun was loaded.

"We have been told that the license of the pistol is in the name of Savitri Devi and that it was kept in a closet in their bedroom," said Yogedra Kumar, circle officer of Nawabganj police station.

The heartbroken mother shared with Hindustan Times that Keshav often posted TikTok videos onto his Facebook and Instagram accounts. He also regularly updates his profile photos on his social media platforms.

TikTok is a popular social media platform used by more than 200 million people every month, according to a report by TechCrunch.

