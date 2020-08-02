Study: Gentle alarm tones may help people wake better, compared to harsher-sounding alarms

Rather than being shocked awake by a harsh noise, a melodic alarm could help people wake up less groggy, a study reports.

The study by the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University) aimed to find a link between sleep inertia, also known as morning grogginess, and how particular sounds or music chosen to assist waking may counteract it.

It added that sleep inertia was a potentially dangerous reduction in human alertness, which lingers up to four hours after waking.

Based on data from fifty participants, the RMIT team found that sounds that are melodic and rhythmic like a song versus "relentless beeping" make people wake with less sleep inertia.

However, a person's feelings or preference towards the sound did not appear to have an impact.

RMIT doctoral researcher Stuart McFarlane, who was the study's lead author, said sleep inertia was a serious problem which can mess with a person's alertness for up to four hours and has been linked to major accidents.

"You would assume that a startling 'beep beep beep' alarm would improve alertness, but our data revealed that melodic alarms may be the key element. This was unexpected," he said, in a statement by RMIT.

McFarlane added that more research was needed to understand the precise combination of melody and rhythm that works best.

"This is particularly important for people who might work in dangerous situations shortly after waking, like firefighters or pilots, but also for anyone who has to be rapidly alert, such as someone driving to hospital in an emergency," he said.