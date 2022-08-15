Tag Heuer's new smartwatch shows useful information about your Porsche

In partnership with Porsche, Tag Heuer announced a new smartwatch.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition has a 45mm case built from ultra-light grade 2 titanium and has the signature blue electric blue accent from the Porsche Taycan.

Surrounding the 1.39-inch AMOLED display is the black ceramic polished bezel with a dedicated scale going from zero to 400, which references the speed of the car.

There is a special watch face with complications that gives the wearer information about the Porsche such as battery charge, battery temperature, remaining mileage and total distance travelled.

When connected to the car via My Porsche app, the smartwatch can also be used to control the heating and air conditioning.

Other specs include water resistance up to 50m, a 440mAh battery, heart rate monitor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ and WearOS 2.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition is priced at US$2,750 (S$3,780) and will ship from Sept 1. It is currently compatible with selected Porsche models such as the Panamera (as of G2), 911 (as of 991.2), Cayenne (as of E2.2), Taycan (as of J1), Macan (as of Macan I) and 718 (as of 982).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.