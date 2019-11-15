Taiwan researchers beat Google with James Bond-like tech

A team at National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) has successfully developed a smart contact lens that detects dry eye syndrome, according to a statement released by the university on Wednesday.

The team, led by Chiou Jin-chern, an electrical and computer engineering professor, has developed the word's first technology to put a sensor in a contact lens that both detects tears evaporation and the temperature of the ocular surface.

The aforesaid information helps to easily detect dry eye syndrome and allow for proper medical treatment, the medical team said.

Professor Chiou Jin-chern is an electrical and computer engineering professor. PHOTO: NCTU via The China Post/Asia News Network

The medical team reportedly spent a total of nine years trying to develop the contact lens, including two years to find the right material, a type of silicone hydrogel that contains the sensors and allows for continuous use.

According to a statement, Google had tried to develop such smart contact lenses for years but announced its failure in April 2019.

The team will present their achievement in the Future Tech Expo (FUTEX 2019), which will open on Dec. 5 in Taipei.