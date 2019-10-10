Taiwanese teens rob Thai worker using translation app

PHOTO: Instagram/lingmoint
Fatimah Zainal
Tan Sin Chow
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

China Press reported that two teenagers used a translation app on a handphone to rob a Thai worker in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The boys, aged 19 and 18, had stopped the victim who was riding a motorcycle on Sunday night.

Due to the miscommunication, one of them used his phone to ask the victim "How much do you have?".

When the victim said no, they bashed him up with helmets before relieving him of T$1,000 (S$44.80).

They used the money to buy beers to celebrate one of the duo's birthday.

The police later arrested them.

More about
Taiwan Robbery crime

