Taiwanese YouTuber posts 24-hour Ikea challenge video, charged with indecent conduct

Lee showed viewers how he sneaked into an Ikea store just to do a viral video challenge.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/馬克斯WillDoIt via The Star/Asia News Network
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

A Taiwanese YouTuber is facing some legal troubles after he posted a video of himself spending a night in Ikea during closing hours.

The YouTuber who goes under the handle 馬克斯WillDoIt on YouTube is identified as Max Lee has posted a video titled "24Hour Challenge - Overnight inside IKEA" on Oct 31. In the video, Lee showed viewers how he remained at a secluded spot for hours to hide from security at an Ikea outlet in Xinzhuang District in Taiwan.

Once the store's operating hours ended, Lee emerged from his hiding spot and recorded himself performing all sort of stunts, including pretending to shower nude at bathroom displays and defecating on a toilet bowl.

According to website Taipei Times, Lee was spotted by store employees as he was about to leave the outlet in the morning. He claimed to be an early customer at the outlet before the employees pointed out that the store had yet to open for business.

While leaving the store, Lee told viewers that he had "successfully completed the mission" by staying overnight in Ikea. The same report stated that Lee was called in for questioning by the police after a store manager filed a report. He was charged with indecent conduct and unlawful entry.

Lee allegedly apologised for his conduct. The Ikea challenge video that he uploaded has been removed from both his YouTube and Facebook page.

The Straits Times stated that Lee, 25, is the son of veteran Taiwanese actor Lee Hsing-wen. On his YouTube channel, Lee has over 3,800 subscribers with 280,000 views garnered for the content he has posted so far.

ALSO READ: Is this entertainment now? Youths vlog about getting 'kicked out' of Ikea

More about
Digital Taiwan Youtube viral videos Ikea

TRENDING

Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES