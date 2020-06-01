Technology trends in 2020

Read also

"There will also be a greater focus on how AI has to be deployed responsibly so that the benefits can be enjoyed on a societal scale."

The Telenor Research Tech Trends 2020 claims that not only will AI be prevalent this year, it will also be DIY (do-it-yourself).

"AI is in high demand but is being held back by a significant shortage in talents and skills to build and train modern AI for production," the report claims.

This the report says could spur more platforms to offer automated machine learning features that will even allow everyday Joes to dabble in AI.

"This will help more people and organisations develop their own AI technology," says the report.

"The promise is that general business users will be able to make use of AI without assistance from experts, but rather, from AI that trains itself."

The prevalence of AI will, unfortunately, also give rise to one of the worst aspects of technology - deepfake.

Deepfake allows perpetrators to use AI to swap faces in videos, and though this may sound similar to filters offered in social media apps, deepfake takes it to another level.

As it uses "deep learning" - hence the name deepfake - it employs many levels of learning, making the process seamless for perpetrators who are able to make a fake video appear real.

It has been the core of several controversial videos last year, namely one of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg appearing to be saying sinister things about his social media company, which he had reportedly never said.

"Social media will be a common platform for cyber terrorists to manipulate public sentiment," says cybersecurity company LGMS director Fong Choong Fook.