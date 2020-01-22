Tencent boss Pony Ma won't hand out red packets this year

Tencent Holdings chairman and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng hands out red packets to employees for Lunar New Year in 2019.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Celia Chen
South China Morning Post

Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma Huateng will not hand out red packets to employees for the Lunar New Year, the first time this has happened in nearly two decades, as China deals with the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Shenzhen-based Tencent has cancelled its traditional hongbao handout to staff on the first working day after this year's Spring Festival, which is on February 1, according to a post released on the company's social media account on Tuesday.

It did not provide a specific reason for the cancellation, but reminded employees to stay healthy during the public holiday, which starts on Friday.

There was also no indication about the electronic distribution of red packets to employees via Tencent's WeChat app.

A spokesman for Tencent declined to comment about the cancelled activity, which has long enabled many company staff to meet face-to-face with Ma and other senior management.

Tencent Holdings employees wait in line last year to receive red packets from senior management, led by founder Pony Ma Huateng, at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"It's a little bit frustrating not to meet Ma this year," said one Tencent employee who declined to be identified.

"Tencent can send out red packets to us via WeChat, but it is not the same as the tradition we've been used to."

Ma, Tencent's chairman and chief executive, has said that handing out red packets to staff for nearly two decades allowed him to personally offer good wishes to each employee.

The tradition continued even when WeChat's Red Packet feature was launched in 2014 as a means to send money electronically during the Lunar New Year.

Last year, the queue for red packets snaked around Tencent's headquarters in Shenzhen's Nanshan district, all the way up to the 48th floor of the building, where senior management greeted employees.

Staff queued in the shape of a giant fu character, which means prosperity.

The most diehard of hongbao getters last year waited overnight for more than 12 hours to be the first person to get the "blessing" from Ma, who was dressed in a bright red jumper.

The decision by Tencent, which runs the world's largest video games business by revenue and Chinese social media giant WeChat, to cancel its hongbao handout to staff comes as the Wuhan coronavirus has already spread to 20 other cities in China.

By Tuesday, 291 cases of the newly discovered virus had been officially confirmed on the mainland.

Of those, 270 cases were from Hubei province, where the virus' epicentre is located, and 21 cases were recorded in six other cities - Beijing, Shanghai and four in Guangdong province.

The outbreak comes just days before tens of millions of Chinese travellers take part in the "world's largest human migration" during the Lunar New Year holiday.

"I think it's smart to cancel the activity because the large gathering could put colleagues in danger of being infected with the new coronavirus," said another Tencent employee who did not wish to be named.

"Safety is most important at this time."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Digital china Tencent Chinese New Year virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES