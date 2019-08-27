Thai Buddhist monks triumph in esports event

A novice monk takes part in the KKU Nong Khai Fair Speed Drifter competition.
PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic
South China Morning Post

They abstain from stealing, lying and even singing and dancing, but when it comes to esports, the novice Buddhist monks from Thailand's Balee Sathit Suksa school are champions.

Three young monks emerged victorious at the 2019 KKU Nong Khai Fair in the online racing game Speed Drifters, earning plaudits and criticism for wearing their orange robes during the competition at the Khon Kaen University Nong Khai campus in northeast Thailand.

Novice monks playing Speed Drifters at the 2019 KKU Nong Khai Fair. PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic

"The novices wanted to try entering the competition, so we gave them that opportunity. We didn't expect to actually win," Kokkiad Chaisamchareonlap, an academic coordinator and monk at the school, was quoted as saying by Coconuts Bangkok.

The tournament featured academic and esports events and received plenty of media coverage in Thailand, though not everyone was happy for the boys.

Some social media users said the monks went too far by wearing their robes, turning a competition into a religious statement.

Wrote @ParnkungTH: "Normally I don't have much to do with religion, but I personally don't think that's right. It's not illegal, nor anything serious but they should not wear yellow. They are only novice monks."

Novice monks alongside other competitors in the KKU Nong Khai Fair for esports. PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic

Kokkiad defended the decision to wear robes, saying: "The novices are just children, like other people their age they need to grow, develop their skills and explore their interests.

"We wanted to give the students an opportunity. A lot of them don't have that, coming from poor families or broken homes. The three want to compete, they asked us if they could and so we gave them the opportunity."

He pointed out that other religious schools apart from Balee Sathit Suksa took part in the competition but his students were targeted because they won. Kokkiad added that the young monks received religious education for 20 hours a week with the rest of the time devoted to normal studies.

They were introduced to esports in their computer classes and trained by themselves in their spare time.

Students from the Balee Sathit Suksa school receive their prizes after the KKU Nong Khai Fair esports competition. PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic

Esports is growing in Thailand, boosted by its inclusion in this year's Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

Last year, tech company Infofed opened the Thailand eSports Arena, a venue that can hold up to 50,000 spectators for major tournaments. Thailand has close to 20 million gamers, ranking the country among the top 20 in the world.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Esports Thailand monk

TRENDING

Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that&#039;s not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

LIFESTYLE

Taiwanese comedian Nono to open his first Monga fried chicken outlet in Singapore, but it&#039;s all the way in the West
Taiwanese comedian Nono to open his first Monga fried chicken outlet in Singapore, but it's all the way in the West
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

SERVICES