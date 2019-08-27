Thai Buddhist monks triumph in esports event

They abstain from stealing, lying and even singing and dancing, but when it comes to esports, the novice Buddhist monks from Thailand's Balee Sathit Suksa school are champions.

Three young monks emerged victorious at the 2019 KKU Nong Khai Fair in the online racing game Speed Drifters, earning plaudits and criticism for wearing their orange robes during the competition at the Khon Kaen University Nong Khai campus in northeast Thailand.

Novice monks playing Speed Drifters at the 2019 KKU Nong Khai Fair. PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic

"The novices wanted to try entering the competition, so we gave them that opportunity. We didn't expect to actually win," Kokkiad Chaisamchareonlap, an academic coordinator and monk at the school, was quoted as saying by Coconuts Bangkok.

The tournament featured academic and esports events and received plenty of media coverage in Thailand, though not everyone was happy for the boys.

(1) หลังจากสังคมออนไลน์แชร์ภาพสามเณรชนะเลิศการแข่งขันกีฬาอิเล็คโทรนิกส์ อาจารย์ธนภัทร วงษ์คำจันทร อาจารย์มหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่น วิทยาเขตหนองคาย ซึ่งรับผิดชอบกิจกรรมนี้บอกว่าการแข่งขันเป็นหนึ่งกิจกรรมงานสัปดาห์วิชาการ KKU Nong Khai Fair 2019 pic.twitter.com/5yDxHNuqjq — Winaithorn.S (@Winaithorn) August 19, 2019

Some social media users said the monks went too far by wearing their robes, turning a competition into a religious statement.

Wrote @ParnkungTH: "Normally I don't have much to do with religion, but I personally don't think that's right. It's not illegal, nor anything serious but they should not wear yellow. They are only novice monks."

Novice monks alongside other competitors in the KKU Nong Khai Fair for esports. PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic

Kokkiad defended the decision to wear robes, saying: "The novices are just children, like other people their age they need to grow, develop their skills and explore their interests.

"We wanted to give the students an opportunity. A lot of them don't have that, coming from poor families or broken homes. The three want to compete, they asked us if they could and so we gave them the opportunity."

He pointed out that other religious schools apart from Balee Sathit Suksa took part in the competition but his students were targeted because they won. Kokkiad added that the young monks received religious education for 20 hours a week with the rest of the time devoted to normal studies.

They were introduced to esports in their computer classes and trained by themselves in their spare time.

Students from the Balee Sathit Suksa school receive their prizes after the KKU Nong Khai Fair esports competition. PHOTO: Facebook/nkc.academic

Esports is growing in Thailand, boosted by its inclusion in this year's Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

Last year, tech company Infofed opened the Thailand eSports Arena, a venue that can hold up to 50,000 spectators for major tournaments. Thailand has close to 20 million gamers, ranking the country among the top 20 in the world.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.