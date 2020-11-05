Thai government to launch Covid-19 contact-tracing app

The government will soon launch a Covid-19 contact-tracing app as part of its latest efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the government will regularly organise virus testing for six risk groups, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Sunday (May 10).

China, South Korea and other countries have introduced contact-tracing applications as part of their efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

China was very successful because the government launched an app that could trace those who had contact with a person carrying the coronavirus, he said.

The Thai government will soon launch one application. More details will be given out during Monday's report of the Covid-19 situation, he said.

"We intend to monitor those who have had contact with the virus and aim to bring only such patients for treatment," he said. He was responding to concerns over privacy. He urged people to download the app which is expected to be announced later on Sunday.

The new approach to deal with the virus has currently shifted from location targeting to testing of high-risk groups, he said.

The regular test will target six at-risk groups - medical personnel, newly suspected persons or those in state quarantine, car drivers in public transport, parcel deliverers, immigrant workers and those working in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.

Thailand will shift from targeting the virus in the provinces to targeting high-risk groups, he added.

There were five new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,009 - 159 remain under treatment in hospitals, fatalities remain at 56 and the rest have recovered. Thailand has maintained new cases in single digits for several days.

