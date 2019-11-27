Thai start-up invents portable scanner to control quality of agricultural produce

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - Food technology start-up Inside Biophotonics has used Kasetsart University's research to develop a portable scanner for agricultural products, the company's co-founder Santisuk Srisuk announced this week.

The work was made possible thanks to the sponsorship of the Space-F project, a world-class incubator and accelerator programme dedicated to fostering potential FoodTech start-ups.

The scanner uses near infrared (NIR) technology to help check the quality of agricultural products without damaging them and aims to reduce the risks of low-quality export and prevent their return while also reducing checking time and cost.

"We developed this innovation after seeing problems in the checking of food and agricultural products, such as slow operation, inaccuracy of results, and high expenditure" said Santisuk.

"These problems lead to middlemen reducing the prices they pay to farmers because they are judging the quality of the produce from the way it looks."

In developing the scanner, the start-up has applied 10 years of research by Assoc Prof Ronnarit Rittiron and his Near Infrared laboratory team from the department of food engineering at Kasetsart's Kamphaeng Saen Campus.

The machine passes rays into products to see their molecules. These are then scanned and their biochemical components analysed, with the data transmitted through Bluetooth to a smartphone in just eight seconds.

"The result is 99 per cent accurate in moisture and several nutrients, namely, protein, sugar, and flour, " Santisuk added.

"Previously, checking flour and moisture in cassava needed three hours, whereas the scanner can produce results immediately. This innovation can help control food and agricultural products' quality at the molecular level. Farmers can monitor growth of their crops at all times, leading to fairness in the standard prices of agricultural products".

The company now aims to expand the items that can be checked and says the scanner will sell for between Bt50,000 and Bt80,000 (S$2,300 and S$3,600). The price of software, after sales service and one-time servicing will start from Bt1,000.

More about
Thailand Agriculture and farming Digital

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

SERVICES