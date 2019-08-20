Thailand asks tech firms to set up centres against fake news in Southeast Asia

Thailand is proposing that tech companies set up centres in each of the 10 Southeast Asian countries to curb the flow of "fake news" and fake accounts, the country's telecoms regulator said on Monday.

Such centres would also work as a shortcut for governments to flag misinformation more easily to providers of over-the-top (OTT) service - any digital service done through the internet, including social media - so that they could comply by taking it down faster, said the Thai regulator.

"Thailand has proposed that OTT companies set up a centre to verify news," said Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

"We asked if it was possible that the companies authorise each country to oversee such centres and in so doing co-operate directly with them," Takorn said after a meeting with tech companies earlier on Monday, adding that the companies would have to finance such operations.