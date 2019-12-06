Thailand government teams up with Huawei to set up 5G network in the country

China-based information and communications technology giant Huawei, in collaboration with Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Ministry, other government offices, private agencies and leading universities, is now ready to turn the much-awaited 5G Testbed into a reality.
As the first and only vendor so far to deliver the 5G network to the 5G Testbed in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Huawei is providing a platform that will be used for end-to-end tests and trials of applications in a real-world setting.
It will also be a venue to research and develop new services and products using new ICT technology to serve industry development.
The collaboration aims to test and bring the 5G experience to millions of consumers in all vertical industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing and industry, and health, who will benefit greatly from next-generation technologies.
There are many advantages to 5G, including a very powerful wireless networking technology that is suitable for all industrial applications and innovations, the company said on Tuesday.
The first 5G presentation will demonstrate use cases on Multi-UHD Video Live and 360 Wireless VR. This will give a glimpse into how 5G will power the UHD video industry, based on high bandwidth, low latency and a highly reliable network, enabling the new connectivity, new architecture and new media of the future, Huawei said, adding that other partners would also be welcome to test their applications on its 5G platform. "The 5G Testbed project in Kasetsart University, Sri Racha campus, is in line with the government's policy to accelerate Thailand's digital-economy transformation," said Deng Feng, deputy managing director of Huawei Thailand. "This 5G Testbed will incite all industries to take their development to the next level. We look forward to collaborating with other vendors and various partners in an open and concerted manner to achieve 5G service innovation for Thailand and incubate a healthy 5G ecosystem. "Together, we can all co-operate to bring the best 5G network to Thailand in order to build a solid foundation, help the transition to 5G technology and transform the industry, so we can connect people for a better quality of life." The complete core platform for the 5G network includes the 5G base station, access network, use-case products, and other 5G-related equipment to be used at the Testbed site. Huawei has invested a total of US$5 million (S$6.8 million) for the 5G Testbed in Sri Racha.
