Thailand government teams up with Huawei to set up 5G network in the country

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

China-based information and communications technology giant Huawei, in collaboration with Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Ministry, other government offices, private agencies and leading universities, is now ready to turn the much-awaited 5G Testbed into a reality.

As the first and only vendor so far to deliver the 5G network to the 5G Testbed in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Huawei is providing a platform that will be used for end-to-end tests and trials of applications in a real-world setting.

It will also be a venue to research and develop new services and products using new ICT technology to serve industry development.

The collaboration aims to test and bring the 5G experience to millions of consumers in all vertical industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing and industry, and health, who will benefit greatly from next-generation technologies.

There are many advantages to 5G, including a very powerful wireless networking technology that is suitable for all industrial applications and innovations, the company said on Tuesday.

The first 5G presentation will demonstrate use cases on Multi-UHD Video Live and 360 Wireless VR.

This will give a glimpse into how 5G will power the UHD video industry, based on high bandwidth, low latency and a highly reliable network, enabling the new connectivity, new architecture and new media of the future, Huawei said, adding that other partners would also be welcome to test their applications on its 5G platform.

"The 5G Testbed project in Kasetsart University, Sri Racha campus, is in line with the government's policy to accelerate Thailand's digital-economy transformation," said Deng Feng, deputy managing director of Huawei Thailand. "This 5G Testbed will incite all industries to take their development to the next level. We look forward to collaborating with other vendors and various partners in an open and concerted manner to achieve 5G service innovation for Thailand and incubate a healthy 5G ecosystem.

"Together, we can all co-operate to bring the best 5G network to Thailand in order to build a solid foundation, help the transition to 5G technology and transform the industry, so we can connect people for a better quality of life."

The complete core platform for the 5G network includes the 5G base station, access network, use-case products, and other 5G-related equipment to be used at the Testbed site.

Huawei has invested a total of US$5 million (S$6.8 million) for the 5G Testbed in Sri Racha.

More about

Thailand Huawei 5G Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Inventor of guilt-free desserts, Jessica Prealpato, is world&#039;s top pastry chef
Inventor of guilt-free desserts, Jessica Prealpato, is world's top pastry chef
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey &amp; more
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey & more

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit

SERVICES