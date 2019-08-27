Thailand's Digital Ministry plans 'anti-fake news' centre

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has pitched a THB 21 billion (S$953.5 million) budget for fiscal 2020 and announced plans to introduce an "anti-fake news" centre in the next couple of months.

Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said on Monday that Cabinet approval for his operating budget was expected soon.

The THB 2.5 billion sought by the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission is the third-highest amount requested by government agencies, behind the THB 3.8 billion earmarked by the National Statistical Office and the THB 3.2 billion that the Office of the Permanent Secretary wants.

Buddhipongse said he planned to spend the money on, among other items, establishing 10,000 free WiFi hot spots in rural areas to "promote the use of and access to the internet and improve people's knowledge".