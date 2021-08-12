These are the likely camera upgrades coming to the Apple iPhone 13

Apple is betting on several new camera features of the iPhone 13 to drive sales this year.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the iPhone 13 models will bring Portrait Mode to videos, a higher-quality video recording known as ProRes, and a new filter feature to enhance the look and colours of images.

Known internally as Cinematic video, Portait mode for video will allow users to change the amount of blur after recording. For ProRes, footage will be recorded in HD or 4K resolutions to give users more control during post-production.

The new filter system gives users several options to control the look of colours and highlights in photos. For exampke, they can adjust the colours to be warmer or cooler while keeping the whites neutral.

Other than the new camera features, the iPhone 13 models will get modest upgrades such as a faster A15 processor, a smaller notch, and higher refresh rates for the display.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be unveiled in the third week of September. Apple is said to be optimistic about the sales of the iPhone 13 and reportedly asked suppliers to build 90 million units by the end of the year.

