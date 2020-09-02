These are the new products that Apple is likely to unveil in Sep and Oct

Apple is expected to unveil an extensive refresh of its products in these two months, which will include four new iPhone 12 models, two new Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air, a smaller HomePod and its first over-ear headphones.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million iPhone 12 models as it estimates shipments to be as high as 80 million units this year.

As reported extensively over the past few months, the iPhone 12 lineup is likely to consist of four models: two basic and two high-end models.

Aside from having an updated design and OLED displays , Apple is also adding a new dark blue colour option for the Pro models to replace the midnight green shade on the iPhone 11 Pro.

The basic models are believed to be shipped earlier than the Pro models, which is in line with a recent report of a staggered launch strategy.

For the Apple Watch lineup, Bloomberg claims there will be a sucessor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a more affordable model to replace the Apple Watch Series 3. A tipster recently shared that the more affordable model could be announced in March 2021.

As for the new iPad Air, sources told Bloomberg that it will have an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like display which is in line with a recently leaked brochure of the tablet.

The smaller HomePod, which has been rumoured since 2018 , is expected to help Apple gain more share in the smart home market with a more affordable price tag.

Apple's first over-ear headphones will be unveiled soon; tipster @jon_prosser shared in May that they will be called AirPods Studio and will cost US$349 (S$500). Other products in the pipeline include the Apple TV with an upgraded remote control, and AirTags.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.