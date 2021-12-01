These are the rumoured specs for Oppo's upcoming foldable phone

Oppo is expected to be the next phone maker to release a foldable phone and some purported specs have been revealed.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo that Oppo's first foldable phone will sport an inward folding design which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models.

The exterior screen is said to be slightly curved at the edges, have a punch-hole in the center, and support 60Hz refresh rate. While we don't yet see a foldable phone concept image, the images floating around look more like a rollable screen phone; perhaps the actual image is still under wraps.

Purported render of Oppo's foldable phone.

PHOTO: GizmoChina

The inner display will support 120Hz refesh rate and have a punch-hole 32MP camera at the top left corner. The display is believed to be around 7.8 to 8-inches, and could be supplied by Samsung . The selfie camera could be using Oppo's next-generation under-display technology.

Other rumoured specs include ColorOS based on Android 11, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a triple-lens camera on the rear (50MP + 16MP + 13MP). Oppo may unveil the foldable phone sometime next month.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.