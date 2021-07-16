These Xiaomi phones will get quarterly security updates

More than 60 Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices will be receiving quarterly security updates.

In an updated support document, Xiaomi shared that the current quarterly security patch updates will be rolled out for at least two years after product listing in the marketplace.

Mi Series Redmi Poco Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10 T, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10i, Mi 9T Pro, MI PLAY, Mi 10, Mi 10 lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro, MI 9, Mi 9 Lite, MI 9 SE, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Mi A3, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, MIX 3,Mi 11 Lite 5G,Mi 11 Ultra Redmi 7A, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8A Pro, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9AT, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9C NFC, Redmi Go, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S,Redmi 9T, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max POCO C3, POCO F2 Pro, POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, POCO X2, POCO X3, POCO X3 NFC

However, the company cautions that some updates may not be released at the fixed intervals as they are included in the regular OS updates. For the Android One-powered Mi A3, Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, they will be getting monthly security patch updates.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.