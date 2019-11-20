Thousands of Disney+ user accounts reportedly hacked, details sold on dark web

Not everything seems to be magical in Disney's streaming kingdom. BBC has reported hackers may have stolen thousands of user accounts, with details being sold on the dark web.

BBC cited a ZDNet investigation which explained how hackers are able to lock users out of their accounts by changing the email and password details. One user who has paid for three years worth of subscription on Disney+ has reportedly been blocked from accessing her own account.

Other Disney+ users have also shared their experience of getting hacked on social media platforms like Twitter.

i think my disney+ account was hacked... send help pic.twitter.com/xzIT1VF0cY — E. (@erikalynfred) November 18, 2019

#distwitter has anyone’s @disneyplus account been hacked? My friend’s was; hackers changed email and password. Now she’s completely blocked from her 3-year prepaid Disney+ account. She’s been on hold for >2 hours — cat+dog=happyhome (@Travel4vr) November 12, 2019

Someone hacked my Disney plus account. I got 7 password reset notifications. Then I signed on to see this. pic.twitter.com/J1ZQT9Xf49 — Mr. E (@ELAandComm) November 19, 2019

Not even been half of a week and my dad’s Disney+ account has ALREADY been hacked.



Great security there @disneyplus @Disney. Unbelievable. #DisneyPlus — Jesse (@CommandrBlitzer) November 15, 2019

ZDNet stated that it was able to find stolen Disney+ accounts on sale from US$3 to US$11 (S$4 to S$15) on hacking forums in a dark web marketplace. The website also provided screenshots of stolen Disney+ user accounts being sold on a Russian online marketplace.

A Disney+ subscription costs US$6.99 a month or US$69.99 a year. A bundled subscription with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+ is also available for US$12.99 a month.

Apart from user accounts, ZDNet also found lists of Disney+ account credentials with details like email addresses being offered for free by hackers on forums. BBC stated that it was also able to find hacked Disney+ user accounts for sale on the dark web.

Disney+ has responded to the reported hack in a statement to CNBC, saying that the company "takes the privacy and security of our users' data very seriously and there is no indication of a security breach on Disney+".

CNBC said it is likely that users who were hacked have used the same email address and passwords to log in to multiple sites. Their credentials may have been compromised at previous security breaches at other online platforms.

Users are advised to apply unique passwords to their Disney+ account if possible, according to ZDNet.

Disney+ was first launched on Nov 12 and is currently only available to users in selected countries such as the United States, Netherlands, Canada and Australia.