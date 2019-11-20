TikTok distances itself from China amid pressure from US

If Chinese President Xi Jinping personally asked TikTok's chief to take down a video or hand over user data, what would he do?

"I would turn him down," Alex Zhu said without hesitation, according to an interview with The New York Times published Monday.

Zhu heads viral short video app TikTok, the most recent Chinese-owned target of scrutiny by US lawmakers. He co-founded US teen karaoke app Musical.ly, which was bought by TikTok owner ByteDance in a US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) deal that is now reportedly the subject of a national security review by the US government.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself over concerns about data privacy and security, saying that the company stores US user data locally with backup redundancy in Singapore.

But the app, valued at US$78 billion late last year, continues to face scepticism from US lawmakers and officials.